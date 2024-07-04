Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 113,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth $108,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

