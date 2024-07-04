Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $114.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,732. The company has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $99.35 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

