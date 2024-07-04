Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $527,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $434.81. The company had a trading volume of 826,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,994. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $448.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $406.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.08. The firm has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.79.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

