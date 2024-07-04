Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $751,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VBR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.58. 297,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,377. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.