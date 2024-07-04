Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GXO stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $49.39. 606,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

