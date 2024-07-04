Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,235 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 479,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,184. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.90%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $1,078,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GNL

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.