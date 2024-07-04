Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSLV traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,849,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $10.88.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

