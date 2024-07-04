Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 873.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

Shares of C traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.46. 6,574,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,098,750. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

