Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,783 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.81. 4,996,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,966,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.39 and its 200-day moving average is $170.48. The stock has a market cap of $227.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,005 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

