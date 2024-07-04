Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,161 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,254,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,568,000 after acquiring an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 215.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 182.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.82. 15,167,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,198,252. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.74 and a 200-day moving average of $200.89.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

