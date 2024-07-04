Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

