Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 544 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,839,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $270.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,315. The firm has a market cap of $406.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $270.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

