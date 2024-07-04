Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $595,000 Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 349 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.40, for a total transaction of $7,687,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,856 shares of company stock worth $42,901,781. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 1.4 %

MSTR stock traded down $18.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,302.09. The company had a trading volume of 665,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,267. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,448.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,141.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $307.11 and a one year high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

