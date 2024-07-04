Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) CEO Buys $480,692.16 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 410,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $480,692.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,597,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,037.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kronos Bio Price Performance

Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.88. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 1,534.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kronos Bio from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 17.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 19.8% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

