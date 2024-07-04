KWB Wealth Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,755 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $99,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,944. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.