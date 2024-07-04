KWB Wealth Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

KWB Wealth lowered its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 320,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 535.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 65,466 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.57 and a 12 month high of $91.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

