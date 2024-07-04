KWB Wealth Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

KWB Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock remained flat at $38.05 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 93,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,219. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

