KWB Wealth Purchases Shares of 203,746 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 203,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,289,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.2% of KWB Wealth's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,058. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.



The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

