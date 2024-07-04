Lake Street Capital Cuts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $72.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $93.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KRUS. Barclays cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.38.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $60.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.29. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $680.65 million, a P/E ratio of 432.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. Analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

