Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.9% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $201,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded down $8.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $898.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,076,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $821.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $745.62. The company has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $918.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

