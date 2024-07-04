Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Sells $4,654,845.84 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $1,082.74 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $971.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $912.14.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Lam Research declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.