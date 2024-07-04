Laura Wade-Gery Buys 926 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 926 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £2,129.80 ($2,693.90).

Legal & General Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 230.80 ($2.92) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 259 ($3.28). The stock has a market cap of £13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,297.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 240.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.66) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 285 ($3.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.23) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 275 ($3.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.80 ($3.61).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

