LBT Innovations Limited (ASX:LBT) Insider Rebecca Wilson Buys 6,798,700 Shares

LBT Innovations Limited (ASX:LBT – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Wilson acquired 6,798,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$33,993.50 ($22,662.33).
LBT Innovations Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.00.
About LBT Innovations
