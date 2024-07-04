LBT Innovations Limited (ASX:LBT) Insider Rebecca Wilson Buys 6,798,700 Shares

LBT Innovations Limited (ASX:LBT – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Wilson acquired 6,798,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$33,993.50 ($22,662.33).

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.00.

LBT Innovations Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies for the healthcare and laboratory supply markets in Australia, the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Its products portfolio comprises Automated Plate Assessment System (APAS) Independence, a platform technology that automates culture-plate screening and interpretation; APAS Analysis Modules, an intelligent image analysis software that enables the screening of microbiology culture plates; APAS antimicrobial resistance (AMR) Analysis Module that reads and interprets antimicrobial susceptibility tests (ASTs) for the detection of AMR; and APAS PharmaQC, which provides automated imaging, analysis, and interpretation of microbiology culture plates used in environmental monitoring.

