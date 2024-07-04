Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.2% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $466.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

