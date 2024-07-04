Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,896 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 7.5% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.64. 3,661,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

