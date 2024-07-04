Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires 4,973 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.55. 1,124,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,025. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $114.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.36.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

