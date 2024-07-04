Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 882,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,747 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.42% of Columbia Banking System worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $19.56. 1,475,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,525. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

