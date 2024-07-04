Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,972 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.28% of STAG Industrial worth $19,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,990,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 944.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,121,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 961,420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,392,000 after purchasing an additional 790,794 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 788.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 669,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 594,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.07. 530,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.00%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

