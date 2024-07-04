Leeward Investments LLC MA Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $14,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.76.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

ZBH traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $106.58. The company had a trading volume of 635,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,401. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $144.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

