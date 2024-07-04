Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $29.66 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Valvoline comprises approximately 1.3% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $29,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 502,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,032. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $45.37.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

