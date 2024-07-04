Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.42% of Wintrust Financial worth $27,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 254,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

