Leeward Investments LLC MA Raises Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.41% of Hexcel worth $24,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,185,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,362,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,036,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 179,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.74. 438,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,518. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

