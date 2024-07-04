Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.90. 26,980,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,034,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $264.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

