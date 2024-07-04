Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,254 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BHP. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,210. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

