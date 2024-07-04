Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 38,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Knife River during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Knife River Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE KNF traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $70.73. 158,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,758. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($516.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

