Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.3 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,805,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

