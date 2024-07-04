Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 438,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.