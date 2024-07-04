Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Trading Up 0.0 %

BKNG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,916.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,260. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,783.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,634.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,624.50 and a 52-week high of $4,040.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

