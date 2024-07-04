Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 3,407 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.45. 508,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

