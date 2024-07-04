Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after buying an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.73. 1,649,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,998. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.