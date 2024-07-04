Level Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Level Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 3.4% of Level Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Level Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,735. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

