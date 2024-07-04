Level Financial Advisors Sells 11,227 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Level Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,746,000 after purchasing an additional 541,148 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,587,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 149,949 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,064,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 256,923 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,793,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,237,000 after purchasing an additional 77,167 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,594,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 156,199 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,750. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $26.35.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

