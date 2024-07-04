Level Financial Advisors Sells 2,229 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Level Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS VCEB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 31,395 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

