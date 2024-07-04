Level Financial Advisors Sells 8,072 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Level Financial Advisors lowered its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Level Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Level Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.31% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 325,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 279,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 240,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,925.8% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 207,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 197,045 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYF traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 52,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,265. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $54.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.