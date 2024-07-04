LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 83,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

