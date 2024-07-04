Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Up 4%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) was up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 196,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 290,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 25,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $194,510.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 151,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 25,294 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $194,510.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 15,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $119,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,961.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,763 shares of company stock worth $579,719 in the last 90 days. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 48,155 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

