Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 110.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

NASDAQ LIN traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $432.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.37. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $208.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

