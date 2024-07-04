Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $466.47 and last traded at $466.03. 313,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,041,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

