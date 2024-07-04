Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,219.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 95,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after buying an additional 91,015 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $257,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,350. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.57 and a 200 day moving average of $228.32. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.41.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

