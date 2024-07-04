Mad River Investors Sells 4,842 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Mad River Investors decreased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust comprises 2.1% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 21,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PBT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.16. 64,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,448. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $520.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 14,549.30% and a net margin of 96.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.32%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.